By Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, June 13 Fast growing consumer lender Bank Norwegian sees record demand for its loans and intends to pay quarterly dividends to shareholders next year, its chief executive told Reuters ahead of a planned listing this week on the Oslo stock market.

The online bank's customer base grew 42 percent to about 677,000 people in the year to the end of March and it will continue to expand thanks to recently launched operations across the Nordic region, CEO Erik Jensen said.

The bank began operations in Norway in 2007, then launched in Sweden in 2013 and in Denmark and Finland last December, but has steered clear of acquisitions.

Europe's third-largest budget carrier, Norwegian Air Shuttle , is the company's top investor with a 20 percent stake, and the two cooperate closely on credit cards and a loyalty incentives programme to help drive growth.

It is the latest lender to seek a listing in Norway, following Pareto Bank, which offers project financing, in May and online bank Skandiabanken last November. Bank Norwegian is focused on consumer finance only and has around 13 percent of that market in Norway.

"We are only talking about organic growth, because we prefer to do the credit assessment ourselves," said Jensen, while adding he aims to make the Finnish and Danish operations profitable in the next six months.

With an April private share placement of 300 million Norwegian crowns and a subsequent offering of up to 40 million crowns, the company is ready for a listing on or around June 17.

So far this year the shares have risen 65 percent in the OTC (over the counter) market to 82 crowns, valuing Bank Norwegian at 14.7 billion crowns ($1.78 billion).

LENDING FEARS DISMISSED

Bank Norwegian aims for a dividend pay-out ratio of at least 40 percent of net profits in the long term, but will begin with a more modest 20 percent ratio from the second quarter next year.

"Our cash flow has been steady and rising, and we certainly expect to reach 40 percent pay-outs within the next three years," Jensen said.

The bank reported record growth in consumer loans in the first quarter in Norway, and the CEO added that the second quarter has also been good so far.

On Wednesday, Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority warned of strong growth in consumer lending and said banks' losses stemming from such loans could rise substantially.

Jensen said it was appropriate for the regulator to express its concerns, but added he was not worried for his own bank's portfolio.

"Even if losses were to increase by 20-30 basis points, it would not be critical for us," Jensen said, adding that he was "very comfortable with the situation".

Pretax profit amounted to 220 million crowns in the first quarter, up from 150 million at the same stage last year. ($1 = 8.2631 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Keith Weir)