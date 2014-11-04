(Adds analyst comment, details on charges, background)

Toronto Nov 4 Canada's No. 3 lender Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday it was cutting about 1,500 jobs and booking a pre-tax charge of C$451 million ($396 million), mainly due to bets that have soured in the Caribbean and South America.

Toronto-based Scotiabank said it also plans to close, or reduce staffing levels at 120-odd branches primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The moves are set to hurt the bank's earnings by some 28 Canadian cents a share in the fourth-quarter ended Oct. 31.

"We would expect that Scotia's announcement today will cast a shadow on the other banks as investors attempt to extrapolate meaning towards its peers," said Barclays analyst John Aiken in a note to clients. "While some of the issues do appear to be specific to Scotia, the charges highlight ongoing concerns that the markets have towards the Canadian banks' operations."

Slow growth and a decline in tourism revenues since the 2008 financial crisis have hurt Canadian banks with operations in the Caribbean. In May, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce booked a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of C$420 million on its Caribbean unit due to challenging economic conditions in the region.

The move came soon after Canada's No. 1 bank Royal Bank of Canada agreed to sell its Jamaican banking operations to Sagicor Group Jamaica and book a C$60 million goodwill writedown on the sale. RBC however, still has operations in over a dozen other countries and territories across the Caribbean.

Aiken said the Scotia announcement could weigh on valuations of its Canadian peers, until its rivals outline charges or until their management teams lay out next years outlook on quarterly earnings calls in about a month.

RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

Two-thirds of the jobs cuts, mainly due to branch closures and changes in its leadership structure, would be in Canada and the rest in international locations, Scotiabank said.

Of the total charge, about C$148 million is related to the job cuts, mostly as employee severance costs. About C$109 million is for loan-loss provisions, related primarily to three existing net impaired loans within its hospitality portfolio in the Caribbean.

The company will announce its fourth-quarter results on Dec. 5, and analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of C$1.40 per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Scotiabank said it expects to save about C$120 million as a result of the restructuring. The savings will be modest in 2015 and are expected to be fully realized in financial year 2016.

($1 = $1.1379 Canadian) (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chizu Nomiyama)