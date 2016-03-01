TORONTO, March 1 Bank of Nova Scotia,
Canada's third-largest bank, expects to set aside more funds for
loans that turn sour in the energy sector, Chief Executive Brian
Porter told analysts on Tuesday.
Scotiabank, as it is known, reported a
stronger-than-expected profit, helped by growth in its
international banking business, but also raised provisions for
bad loans in the oil and gas sector.
"We expect there to be additional provisions for some of our
loans in the energy sector," Porter said on a conference call.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)