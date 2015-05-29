(Adds fund manager comment, updates shares)
By John Tilak
TORONTO May 29 Bank of Nova Scotia
reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on
Friday and outlined a plan to buy back shares as earnings grew
at its Canadian banking division.
The second-quarter report from the country's third-largest
lender rounds out results from the six major Canadian banks, all
of which beat earnings estimates. Three of them, Bank of
Montreal, National Bank of Canada and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce, also raised their dividends.
Still, investors remain concerned about slowing domestic
growth and a lack of strong catalysts for the lenders, as well
the impact from exposure to the energy industry.
Excluding items, earnings at Scotiabank's Canadian banking
division grew 9 percent year-over-year, and net interest margins
in this segment climbed 10 basis points from the first quarter.
Scotiabank, whose stock gained 0.7 percent to C$65.01 in
morning trading, joined some of its peers in reporting robust
capital markets results.
"We think it was a very positive quarter," Barclays analyst
John Aiken said. "The increase in margins in the domestic retail
business is a meaningful offset to the slowing loan growth we're
seeing."
However, he was cautious about the prospects for the broader
Canadian banking industry.
"Going forward, we're not certain about the sustainability
of the strong capital markets growth we've been seeing," Aiken
said. "The moderating growth in the Canadian economy may have an
impact as well in the summer months."
At its international division, net income slipped 1 percent
and margins remained under pressure. But Canada's most
international major bank noted robust loan growth in those
markets.
The lender, which is pushing hard into Mexico, Peru, Chile
and Colombia, has also been looking at acquisitions in the
region.
As part of a share repurchase plan, Scotiabank said it will
buy back up to 24 million common shares, or about 2 percent of
its outstanding stock.
"What was nice to see was the quality of earnings," said
Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management, which
owns Scotiabank shares.
"It wasn't so much on security gains as it was on some good
trends on net interest income and strong capital."
Net income in the quarter through April 30 was C$1.8
billion, or C$1.42 per share, compared with C$1.8 billion, or
C$1.39 per share, a year ago. Excluding special items, earnings
were C$1.43.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.39 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Bernadette Baum)