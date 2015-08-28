TORONTO Aug 28Bank of Nova Scotia reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on Friday, driven by growth in its international retail banking segment, and increased its quarterly dividend.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 was C$1.85 billion, or C$1.45 per share, compared with C$2.35 billion, or C$1.85 per share, a year ago. Core earnings rose to C$1.47 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Keith Weir)