March 3 Bank of Nova Scotia posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by an
increase in credit-loss provisions and higher expenses, and its
shares fell 1.4 percent.
The results at Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender, round out
a mixed quarter for the country's big banks. Royal Bank of
Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
topped profit expectations, but Bank of Montreal fell
short.
Investors had been concerned about the effects of an
oil-price slump on Canadian banks' performance.
Scotiabank's provisions for credit losses jumped 30 percent
to C$463 million ($369.8 million) in the first quarter ended on
Jan. 31, and non-interest expenses rose about 3 percent.
Loans outstanding to corporate clients in the oil-and-gas
sector rose 20 percent to C$15.4 billion from the fourth
quarter, despite low energy prices.
"If that meant that they are making large, incremental bets
on the oil-and-gas sector, that makes me a little bit nervous,"
said Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan.
Scotiabank Chief Financial Officer Sean McGuckin said the
growth in corporate lending in the energy sector was helping
offset any broader impact due to the lower oil prices.
"We expect to see some more investment banking as the
pipeline for M&A deals is starting to pick up," he told Reuters,
adding that Scotiabank saw opportunities to lend to large,
investment-grade companies.
Scotiabank recorded sharp growth in loans and deposits at
its closely watched international banking division. The numbers
come four months after the bank, considered Canada's most
international, announced significant restructuring at the unit.
"Some of the margin headwinds that we saw last year are
starting to fade away," McGuckin said. "We won't really see a
whole lot of the benefit until the second half of the year in
terms of the efficiency gains that come with that, but we are
tracking right on schedule."
Scotiabank's Canadian banking division benefited from higher
net interest margins, and profits at its wealth management
division were robust.
Net income rose to C$1.73 billion, or C$1.35 per share,
from C$1.71 billion, or C$1.32 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings of C$1.36 per share missed
the analysts' average estimate of C$1.38, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Scotiabank raised its quarterly dividend to 68 Canadian
cents per share from 66 Canadian cents.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
