TORONTO May 31 Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported a rise in second quarter profit, excluding a restructuring charge, driven by growth in its domestic and international banking businesses.

Net income for the second quarter which ended on April 30, excluding the restructuring charge, was C$1.87 billion, or C$1.46 per share, compared with C$1.8 billion, or C$1.42 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)