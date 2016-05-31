BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
TORONTO May 31 Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported a rise in second quarter profit, excluding a restructuring charge, driven by growth in its domestic and international banking businesses.
Net income for the second quarter which ended on April 30, excluding the restructuring charge, was C$1.87 billion, or C$1.46 per share, compared with C$1.8 billion, or C$1.42 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million