April 27 Bank of America Corp
shareholders elected all 13 directors nominated by the bank at
its annual meeting on Wednesday, while approving compensation
for top executives in a non-binding decision.
Shareholders rejected an investor proposal tied to "clawing
back" executive pay.
The proposal would have required Bank of America to hold
onto a "substantial portion" of executive officers' pay for at
least 10 years to help pay for monetary damages incurred by the
bank.
Bank of America's board had recommended voting against the
proposal, as had proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder
Services and Glass, Lewis & Co.
Investors also ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers as Bank of
America's independent auditor.
Among speakers at the meeting was CLSA bank analyst Mike
Mayo, a frequent critic of the bank.
Mayo said the bank's independent directors were not holding
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan and his management team
accountable when it came to setting time-specific financial
targets. He also criticized the bank's executive pay proposal,
calling it "extra pay for management".
"I don't see why the proxy, as overseen by the lead
director, would allow management to get off so easily," he said.
Mayo upgraded Bank of America to "outperform" from "sell" on
Jan. 29, arguing in a report that the bank's low valuation and
strong balance sheet make it attractive despite what he called
"poor governance and oversight."
The meeting was less eventful than last year, when
shareholders complained loudly after the board unilaterally
changed its bylaws to allow Moynihan to hold both the CEO and
chairman roles, after investors had voted in 2009 to separate
them.
Bowing to the pressure, Bank of America held a vote on the
issue in September, but shareholders upheld the board's
decision.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York and Richa Naidu and Nikhil
Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)