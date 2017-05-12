HONG KONG May 12 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Corp's Asia Pacific head of mergers and acquisitions, Stephen Gore, plans to leave after a five-year stint at the Wall Street bank, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Gore joined Bank of America in 2012 after working with UBS Group AG for 19 years. Gore headed the Swiss bank's financial sponsors coverage in Asia from 2007 to April 2009, when he took over as its Asia M&A head.

A Bank of America spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment, while Gore did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Separately, Mark Schwille, a Hong Kong-based managing director in the investment banking team of Morgan Stanley is leaving the bank and is expected to join Bank of America, another person said.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed that Schwille was leaving the bank. It was not immediately clear if Schwille would replace Gore at Bank of America. Bloomberg first reported the moves. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)