Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
PARIS, July 21 David Azema, a top French civil servant and manager of the French government's holdings in strategic companies, is to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch's investment banking team in London, according to a statement issued by PR consultants Burson-Marsteller on behalf of the U.S. bank.
Azema, who heads the government's Agence des Participations de l'Etat (APE), will be charged with building relationships with some of the U.S. bank's top international clients and building up the bank's infrastructure activities worldwide.
The APE was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Matthieu Protard)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
PARIS, April 14 Emmanuel Macron seemed destined for a steady climb up the ranks of the French establishment when he decided to apply his skills as a deal-making investment banker to the world of politics.