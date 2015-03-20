March 20 Bank of America Corp said it changed a rule in its bylaws to make it easier for shareholders to nominate directors.

The amendment will allow groups of up to 20 shareholders who together own at least 3 percent of company stock, held for at least three years, to nominate directors for up to 20 percent of its board seats, the bank said in a filing. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)