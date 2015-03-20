(Adds investor comments, updates share price)

March 20 Bank of America Corp joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their corporate governance rules to make it easier for shareholders to nominate directors, after talks with pension funds.

The bank said on Friday its amended bylaws would allow a single shareholder or a group of up to 20 shareholders, who own more than 3 percent of the company's stock for at least three years, to nominate up to 20 percent of the board's directors.

BofA's move, disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, makes it the latest company to embrace the director-nomination reform known as "proxy access."

General Electric Co made a similar change to its bylaws last month, while Citigroup Inc said it would support the reform.

Some business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have raised concerns that such rules could advance the agendas of activist investors who buy stakes in companies to lobby for strategic shifts or spinoffs.

But advocates say the reform to allow easier participation for shareholders will help make boards less insular and more responsive to investor concerns.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees pension funds and has pushed for proxy access at other companies, said Bank of America made its change after talks with his office and with other investors including the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS.

Stringer said in a statement that the bank's board "has demonstrated its commitment to accountability and responsiveness to shareowners."

Stringer and CalSTRS also had called on Bank of America to hold a binding shareholder vote to approve its granting of the chairman's title to Chief Executive Brian Moynihan last year.

Eric Sumberg, a spokesman for Stringer, said Friday his office is no longer asking for such a binding vote. "We will continue to engage on that issue with the board," Sumberg said.

But CalSTRS spokesman Ricardo Duran said it remains "the board's responsibility to put such a vote before the shareholders."

Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment on whether the bank would hold such a vote at its annual meeting this spring.

Bank of America's shares finished trading on Friday up 1.47 percent at $15.84 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Diane Craft)