NEW YORK Nov 5 Global issuance of
investment-grade corporate bonds is expected to fall next year
on higher interest rates following what has shaped up as record
volume for the sector in 2014, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts.
They forecast high-grade corporate bond supply to total $950
billion in 2015, down from an expected $1.07 trillion in 2014,
BAML analysts Hans Mikkelsen and Yuriy Shchuchinov wrote in a
research note released on Wednesday.
They projected investment-grade corporate debt supply in the
United States of $566 billion next year, down 12 percent from
2014. The drop was likely to stem from a 21 percent fall in
issuance from U.S. non-financial firms.
"While yields have remained low, non-financial issuance has
declined relative to the same period last year. This suggests
that some companies are starting to run out of ways to benefit
from low borrowing costs. Higher interest rates should make
opportunistic issuance even less attractive next year," the
analysts wrote.
European issuance was forecast to fall by 6 percent to $172
billion, while supply in emerging markets was likely to decrease
26 percent to $89 billion, they said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)