March 17 Bank of America Corp Chief
Executive and Chairman Brian Moynihan received a higher year-end
compensation award in 2015 than any other executive at the bank,
the first time this has happened since he took the top job in
2010.
In each of the previous years Thomas Montag, currently the
bank's chief operating officer, had received a larger pay
package than Moynihan. Montag oversees Bank of America's
investment bank, including its securities businesses.
Moynihan received cash and stock valued at $16 million in
2015, compared to $15.5 million for Montag, according to a
regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/22px57O)
Moynihan fought off a shareholder campaign last year to
strip him of the chairmanship. Some shareholders were upset that
the bank had unilaterally changed its bylaws in 2014 to allow
Moynihan to hold both the CEO and chairman roles after investors
had voted in 2009 to separate them.
