NEW YORK, Sept 13 Some Bank of America Corp
officials told investors they could lose an upcoming
shareholder vote on having Brian Moynihan continue as chairman
and chief executive of the company, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday.
The report, in a story about shareholder discontent with the
board, cited "people familiar with the situation" as saying that
some bank officials in meetings with investors said a Sept. 22
vote on Moynihan's two roles "could go either way."
Aside from the upcoming vote, several large shareholders
have pressed for changes in the bank's board and would like for
some of its longest-tenured directors to leave, the newspaper
reported.
A Bank of America spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
The company scheduled the vote because of complaints after
the directors last year appointed Moynihan to be chairman as
well as CEO despite an earlier shareholder vote in favor of
having different people in the two roles.
