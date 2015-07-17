NEW YORK, July 17 Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management's Chief Investment Officer
Ashvin Chhabra is stepping down to run a family office, the bank
said Friday.
Chhabra served as CIO and head of Investment Management &
Guidance for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2013. His
move, announced internally on June 23, accompanies a
reorganization in the Global Wealth & Retirement Solutions
division, a bank spokeswoman said.
Patricio Diaz has been named chief operating officer for
Global Wealth & Retirement Solutions, taking over from Stephen
Hostetler, who joined Bank of America's Global Risk division as
the Strategy, Governance and Data Executive.
Diaz had previously serves as COO of the investment
management and guidance business.
The head of Retirement & Personal Wealth Solutions, David
Tyrie, will move over to Bank of America's consumer bank side to
head up their retail and preferred products.
Lorna Sabbia, who as head of Merrill's Managed Solutions
group spearheaded the development of the Merrill Lynch One
platform, has been named as Tyrie's replacement.
Sabbia will be replaced by Keith Glenfield, a 20-year
Merrill Lynch veteran who had been leading the alternative
investments business.
Nancy Fahmy, previously the head of private equity
origination and technical sales, will take over for Glenfield
leading alternative investments.
Chris Hyzy, the chief investment officer for Bank of
America's U.S. Trust, takes on the additional role of leading
the Global Wealth & Investment Management chief investment
office, reporting to Andy Sieg and U.S. Trust President Keith
Banks.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)