NEW YORK, July 17 Chris Hyzy has been promoted
to chief investment officer of Bank of America Corp's
global wealth and investment management business, replacing
Ashvin Chhabra who has left to run a family office, the bank
said Friday.
Hyzy has been chief investment officer for Bank of America's
U.S. Trust unit, and is adding the new duties to existing
responsibilities. He will report to Andy Sieg, who is head of
global wealth and retirement solutions, and to U.S. Trust
President Keith Banks.
Chhabra had served as CIO and head of investment management
and guidance for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2013. His
departure was announced internally on June 23.
Separately, the bank announced other changes as part of a
reorganization in the global wealth and retirement solutions
division, a bank spokeswoman said.
Patricio Diaz has been named chief operating officer for
Global Wealth & Retirement Solutions, taking over from Stephen
Hostetler, who joined Bank of America's global risk division as
the strategy, governance and data executive.
Diaz had previously serves as COO of the investment
management and guidance business.
The head of retirement and personal wealth solutions, David
Tyrie, will move over to Bank of America's consumer bank side to
head up their retail and preferred products.
Lorna Sabbia, who as head of Merrill's managed solutions
group spearheaded the development of the Merrill Lynch One
platform, has been named as Tyrie's replacement.
Sabbia will be replaced by Keith Glenfield, a 20-year
Merrill Lynch veteran who had been leading the alternative
investments business.
Nancy Fahmy, previously the head of private equity
origination and technical sales, will take over for Glenfield
leading alternative investments.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)