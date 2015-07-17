(Recasts first two paragraphs and headline to focus on new CIO role, details on other changes)

NEW YORK, July 17 Chris Hyzy has been promoted to chief investment officer of Bank of America Corp's global wealth and investment management business, replacing Ashvin Chhabra who has left to run a family office, the bank said Friday.

Hyzy has been chief investment officer for Bank of America's U.S. Trust unit, and is adding the new duties to existing responsibilities. He will report to Andy Sieg, who is head of global wealth and retirement solutions, and to U.S. Trust President Keith Banks.

Chhabra had served as CIO and head of investment management and guidance for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2013. His departure was announced internally on June 23.

Separately, the bank announced other changes as part of a reorganization in the global wealth and retirement solutions division, a bank spokeswoman said.

Patricio Diaz has been named chief operating officer for Global Wealth & Retirement Solutions, taking over from Stephen Hostetler, who joined Bank of America's global risk division as the strategy, governance and data executive.

Diaz had previously serves as COO of the investment management and guidance business.

The head of retirement and personal wealth solutions, David Tyrie, will move over to Bank of America's consumer bank side to head up their retail and preferred products.

Lorna Sabbia, who as head of Merrill's managed solutions group spearheaded the development of the Merrill Lynch One platform, has been named as Tyrie's replacement.

Sabbia will be replaced by Keith Glenfield, a 20-year Merrill Lynch veteran who had been leading the alternative investments business.

Nancy Fahmy, previously the head of private equity origination and technical sales, will take over for Glenfield leading alternative investments. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)