By Alex Chambers
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Paul Richards has retired from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch after a 28-year career at the firm
during which he held a number of senior debt positions, the bank
said.
Richards' last role was co-head of EMEA corporate banking
and debt capital markets alongside Fernando Vicario but prior to
that he ran debt origination for the region. Before that he was
head of debt syndicate. He started at Merrill Lynch in 1986
where he was trading fixed income products.
The firm has made a series of promotions to fill the gap
left after the retirement of Richards and Giles Hutson.
Richards is replaced by co-head of financial institutions
corporate and investment banking, EMEA, Marc Tempelman, who
moves back to a capital markets desk. Tempelman's previous job
was head of FIG DCM. Michael Frieser will lead financial
institutions investment banking in EMEA alone.
Head of syndicate, Jeff Tannenbaum, is given additional
responsibility as head of DCM origination, reporting to
Tempelman and Vicario. Giles Hutson retired a week ago as head
of debt capital markets for Continental Europe.