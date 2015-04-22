LONDON, April 22 Britain's markets regulator has
fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch a record 13.2
million pounds ($20 million) for failing to report transactions
properly over a seven year period.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch International arm incorrectly
reported 35 million transactions and failed to report another
121,387 transactions between November 2007 and November 2014.
The fine, the FCA's highest for transaction reporting
failures, follows a private warning to the bank in 2002 and a
fine of 150,000 pounds in 2006.
"Accurate and timely reporting of transactions is crucial
for us to perform effective surveillance for insider trading and
market manipulation in support of our objective to ensure that
markets work well and with integrity," Georgina Philippou, FCA
acting director of enforcement, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)