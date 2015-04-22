* FCA ups "penalty per line" due to past breaches
* BoA is 12th firm fined by FCA for reporting breaches
* Bank says problems dealt with as quickly as possible
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 22 Britain's markets regulator has
fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch a record 13.2
million pounds ($20 million) for failing to report transactions
properly over seven years.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch International arm incorrectly
reported 35 million transactions and failed to report another
121,387 transactions between November 2007 and November 2014.
Accurate and timely reporting of transactions was crucial
for spotting insider trading and market manipulation, the FCA
said.
The record fine for reporting failures reflected the
severity of the misconduct and a failure to adequately address
the root causes over several years despite substantial guidance
from the regulator and a poor history of transaction reporting
compliance, it added.
The fine follows a private warning to the bank in 2002 and a
fine of 150,000 pounds in 2006.
"Proper transaction reporting really matters. Merrill Lynch
International has failed to get this right again, despite a
private warning, a previous fine, and extensive FCA guidance and
enforcement action in this area," said Georgina Philippou,
acting head of enforcement at the FCA.
"The size of the fine sends a clear message that we expect
to be heard and understood across the industry."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it was wholly committed
to complying with all FCA requirements and continuously sought
to improve all necessary aspects of reporting.
"While regrettable, today's decision principally refers to
self identified issues which we have sought to remediate as
quickly as possible. We can confirm that no clients were
financially impacted as a result," the bank said.
The FCA said the fine equated to 1.5 pounds per incorrect or
non-reported data for the first time, up from a pound per line
in the three most recent transaction reporting cases because
those fines have not been high enough to achieve "credible
deterrence".
Bank of America Merrill Lynch would have been fined 19
million pounds had it not settled at an early stage to obtain a
30 percent discount.
The watchdog has, to date, fined 11 other firms for
transaction reporting breaches: Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit
Suisse, Instinet, Getco, Commerzbank, Societe Generale, City
Index, James Sharp & Co, Plus500UK, and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The previous record fine for reporting breaches was 5.6
million pounds for RBS in 2013.
