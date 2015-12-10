Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The Federal Reserve on Thursday said it had not objected to a resubmitted capital plan from Bank of America, saying the U.S. bank had made progress strengthening its "loss and revenue modeling practices and its internal controls." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: