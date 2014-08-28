By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 Bank of America Corp on
Thursday asked a federal judge to throw out a jury verdict
finding it liable for fraud over defective mortgages sold by its
Countrywide unit that resulted in a $1.27 billion penalty.
The bank urged U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan
to rule for it as a matter of law or order a new trial, arguing
that the evidence at trial did not support the jury's October
2013 verdict.
Bank of America said prosecutors were required at trial to
prove that loans originated by Countrywide Financial Corp in a
process called "Hustle" that were then sold to government
mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
were not as good as the lender represented.
"The trial evidence, even viewed in the light most favorable
to the government, did not prove fraud under this standard," the
bank's lawyers wrote.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara,
whose office brought the case in 2012, declined comment.
Bharara's office is expected to respond Sept. 18.
The motion came a week after Bank of America agreed to a
record $16.65 billion settlement with the U.S. government to
settle charges that it and companies it bought misled investors
into buying troubled mortgage-backed securities.
While the settlement went a long way to resolving the bank's
exposure to government cases and probes stemming from the
financial crisis, the deal did not include the case before
Rakoff, which Bank of America said it would appeal.
The lawsuit centered on a program called the "High Speed
Swim Lane" - also called HSSL or Hustle - that the government
said began in 2007 at Countrywide, which Bank of America
acquired in 2008.
The government said the program emphasized quantity over
quality, rewarding employees for producing more loans and
eliminating checkpoints designed to ensure the loans' quality.
Last year, a jury found Bank of America and a former
mid-level Countrywide executive, Rebecca Mairone, liable for
fraud.
In a decision last month, Rakoff ordered Bank of America to
pay $1.27 billion and Mairone to pay $1 million.
The judge at that time called the Hustle program "from start
to finish the vehicle for a brazen fraud" and said the evidence
of the fraud was "ample."
The case is U.S. ex rel O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)