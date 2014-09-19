By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. government said Bank
of America Corp's bid to throw out a jury verdict finding it
liable for the sale of questionable loans to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac before the financial crisis,
which led to a $1.27 billion penalty, defies common sense and
should be rejected.
In a court filing on Thursday night, the U.S. Department of
Justice said evidence at trial showed the bank's Countrywide
unit lied to the government-controlled mortgage companies about
the quality of loans being sold, as Countrywide emphasized speed
and volume at the expense of quality.
It also accused Rebecca Mairone, a former Countrywide
official trying to reverse a liability verdict against her, of
trying to obscure evidence that showed she knew the loans were
suspect, but sold them anyway.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan imposed a $1.27
billion civil penalty against the second-largest U.S. bank in
July, nine months after the jury verdict. He also ordered
Mairone, the only individual charged, to pay $1 million.
Arguments by the defendants "defy the evidence, the law, and
common sense," the government said. "Evidence of defendants'
fraud was abundant."
The lawsuit centered on Countrywide's "High Speed Swim Lane"
program, also called HSSL or Hustle, which scrapped procedures
to weed out bad loans and rewarded staff based on volume. It was
created before Bank of America bought Countrywide in July 2008.
The payout by Bank of America is not covered by the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender's $16.65 billion mortgage
settlement last month with federal and state authorities.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment on the government's filing, while Mairone's lawyer Marc
Mukasey rejected its premise.
"The government gets it wrong right from the get-go,"
Mukasey said in an email. "There was no proof that Rebecca knew
even a single loan was not of investment quality nor that she
sold any loans knowing as much. Their continued scapegoating of
her is heavy handed and frankly, nasty."
The case is U.S. ex rel O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.
