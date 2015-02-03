NEW YORK Feb 3 A federal judge on Tuesday
rejected Bank of America Corp's bid to throw out a jury
verdict finding it liable for the sale of questionable loans to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the
financial crisis, which led to a $1.27 billion civil penalty.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said "the jury's
conclusion that this was a massive and intentional fraud was
amply supported by the evidence." He also rejected Bank of
America's alternative request for a new trial.
The U.S. Department of Justice had accused the bank's
Countrywide unit of having lied to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
about the quality of loans it was selling to the
government-controlled mortgage companies.
Its lawsuit centered on Countrywide's "High Speed Swim Lane"
program, also called HSSL or Hustle, which the government said
emphasized speed over quality, and rewarded staff based on
volume. It was created before Bank of America bought Countrywide
in July 2008.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has said it
would appeal the Oct. 2013 verdict and subsequent penalty.
