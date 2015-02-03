(Adds additional defendant, judge's comments, case citation,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 3 A federal judge on Tuesday
rejected Bank of America Corp's bid to throw out a jury
verdict finding it liable for the sale of questionable loans to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the
financial crisis, which led to a $1.27 billion civil penalty.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said "the jury's
conclusion that this was a massive and intentional fraud was
amply supported by the evidence." He also rejected Bank of
America's alternative request for a new trial.
Rebecca Mairone, a former midlevel executive at the bank's
Countrywide unit, was the only individual charged, and was also
found liable by jurors. Rakoff also rejected her bid to void
that verdict and her $1 million civil penalty.
The U.S. Department of Justice had accused Countrywide of
lying to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac about the quality of loans
it was selling to the government-controlled mortgage companies.
Its lawsuit centered on Countrywide's "High Speed Swim Lane"
program, also called HSSL or Hustle, which was said to emphasize
speed over quality, and reward staff based on volume.
The now-defunct program was created before Bank of America
bought Countrywide in July 2008.
Rakoff rejected the defendants' contention that there was
not enough evidence that they made any material
misrepresentation to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, saying this
argument "borders on the frivolous."
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment, but said the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank will
appeal the Oct. 2013 verdict.
Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for Mairone, said in an email: "We
respectfully disagree with the court's ruling, and are quite
optimistic about our chances on appeal."
Both penalties were imposed by Rakoff last July. Bank of
America's payout is not covered by the second-largest U.S.
bank's $16.65 billion mortgage settlement the following month
with federal and state authorities.
The Countrywide case was originally brought on the
government's behalf by Edward O'Donnell, a former Countrywide
executive who as a whistleblower would share in any recovery.
O'Donnell received a $57 million whistleblower award for a
second Countrywide case that was resolved as part of the $16.65
billion settlement, court documents show.
The case is U.S. ex rel O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)