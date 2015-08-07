NEW YORK Aug 7 Three Seattle brokers whose clients include some of the nation's largest churches joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch from Morgan Stanley , Bank of America said on Friday.

Hyeon Kang, Larry Dime and Hung Tran managed about $250 million in assets at Morgan Stanley for clients in the religious and corporate sectors, as well as high net worth families. They generated $2.3 million in revenues for Morgan Stanley over the last year.

Led by Kang, the group has grown their business managing money for religious organizations in part because they are churchgoers themselves.

The group joined Merrill Lynch on July 31, and is based in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Washington. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)