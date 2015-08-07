NEW YORK Aug 7 Three Seattle brokers whose
clients include some of the nation's largest churches joined
Bank of America Merrill Lynch from Morgan Stanley
, Bank of America said on Friday.
Hyeon Kang, Larry Dime and Hung Tran managed about $250
million in assets at Morgan Stanley for clients in the religious
and corporate sectors, as well as high net worth families. They
generated $2.3 million in revenues for Morgan Stanley over the
last year.
Led by Kang, the group has grown their business managing
money for religious organizations in part because they are
churchgoers themselves.
The group joined Merrill Lynch on July 31, and is based in
the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Washington.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)