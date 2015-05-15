May 15 A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit
by the city of Los Angeles accusing Bank of America of
discriminatory mortgage lending, ruling that the municipality
had offered no evidence that it was harmed by the bank.
In a ruling made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge
Percy Anderson said Los Angeles lacked standing to sue under the
U.S. Fair Housing Act, which requires proof of a "concrete
injury."
Filed in 2013, the lawsuit accused Bank of America and its
Countrywide Home Loans unit of violating that
anti-discrimination act by making loans to minorities on worse
terms than those offered to whites. It said the bank then
refused to refinance them on fair terms, causing foreclosures
and neighborhood blight.
Loans issued by the bank in Los Angeles's minority
neighborhoods were more than four times more likely to result in
foreclosure than those issued in white neighborhoods, the
lawsuit said.
Bank of America said in a statement it was pleased with the
decision. The bank said it responded "with urgency" to rising
mortgage defaults caused by the economic downturn in the United
States.
The city's lawsuit sought damages for lost property tax
revenue and increased costs of municipal services in
neighborhoods hit by foreclosures.
A spokesman and lawyers for the city could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The complaints are among a wave of lawsuits against major
lenders over mortgages lending practices before the 2007 housing
collapse.
Similar lawsuits filed by Los Angeles against JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co
since December 2013 are still pending. All three banks have
defended their records of fair lending.
In court filings, Bank of America labeled "absurd" the
city's allegations that its conduct caused massive foreclosures
in minority neighborhoods. The city's claims ignored other
causes of foreclosures, including the last recession,
unemployment and the housing collapse, the bank argued.
Bank of America had also disputed the city's standing to sue
under the Fair Housing Act, which was meant to protect
individuals from discrimination and which limited claims to "an
aggrieved person."
The city had argued it had standing under the act because it
had an interest in ensuring that its citizens were free from
housing discrimination.
The case is City of Los Angeles v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No
13-cv-9046
