By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 21
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Bank of America Corp
has settled a lawsuit by a former top female banker who had
accused it of being a "bro's club" that favored male employees
over women, and punishing her because she complained about
questionable activity.
Terms of the settlement of Megan Messina's lawsuit were not
disclosed in a Wednesday filing in Manhattan federal court. The
filing said the case was dismissed and cannot be brought again.
Messina, a former co-head of global structured products, had
in May accused the second-largest U.S. bank by assets of
underpaying her and other women relative to men.
She also said the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank
wrongfully suspended her in retaliation for accusing the other
structured products chief, who she said was paid more than twice
as much, of improper conduct.
The single mother of three was 42 when she sued, her
complaint said.
"The matter has been resolved," Bank of America spokesman
Bill Halldin said in an interview, without elaborating.
"We settled to the mutual satisfaction of all parties,"
Messina's lawyer Jonathan Sack said in an interview.
"Financial services firms, large and small, need to take a
good look at advancing careers of the best and brightest without
regard to gender, and make efforts to be more proactive in
promoting women," Sack added.
The lawsuit was the latest of many over the years accusing
U.S. banks of favoring male bankers, traders and financial
advisers over their female counterparts, and permitting
offensive conduct toward women.
Messina accused Bank of America of condoning bias by her
boss that made her feel unwelcome in his "subordinate 'bro's
club' of all-male sycophants."
She said the boss dealt frequently with the other structured
products chief while ignoring her, and subjected her to
questions such as "Have your eyes always been that blue?"
Messina also accused the structured co-chief of having
engaged in "front-running" by purchasing bonds for Bank of
America that he knew Citibank wanted, and rigging a debt
auction to favor a hedge fund client at the expense of private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP.
Prior to suing, Messina had been offered an "enhanced
severance package of $500,000" to leave, so long as she dropped
her claims, her original complaint said.
The case is Messina v Bank of America Corp, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-03653.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)