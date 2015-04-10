BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
NEW YORK, April 10 Tom Buck, one of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's highest-producing financial advisers in Indiana who was fired last month, has joined RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, an RBC spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Buck, 61, managed $1.2 billion in client assets for Merrill Lynch before his highly publicized termination in March for, among other charges, failing to discuss pricing alternatives with a client, according to regulatory filings made public by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Buck's U5 form, a regulatory filing that discloses why a broker is terminated, said he provided inaccurate information on to Merrill Lynch on certain client accounts and mismarked bond cross trade order tickets. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Ted Botha)
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.