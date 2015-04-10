(Adds RBC comment, details on broker's experience)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, April 10 Tom Buck, the Indiana broker
who managed $1.2 billion in client assets at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch before he was fired last month, has joined
Royal Bank of Canada's RBC Wealth Management, an RBC
spokeswoman said Friday.
Buck, 61, a former Indiana University linebacker, and his
daughter, Ann Buck, a former Colts football cheerleader who
worked on his team, left Merrill Lynch in March. Tom Buck was
terminated for, among other charges, failing to discuss pricing
and service alternatives with a client, according to filings
with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Buck's U5 form, a regulatory filing that discloses why a
broker is terminated, said he provided inaccurate information to
Merrill Lynch regarding that client interaction. Separately, it
said, he misreported whether a client had asked to be sold a
bond from another client, and provided information to a client
during an account review meeting that did not correspond to
Merrill's records.
Buck, whose first day at RBC was Thursday, did not return
phone calls seeking comment. Bank of America declined to
comment.
RBC spokeswoman Nicole Garrison did not comment on whether
RBC investigated the claims against Buck, but said the firm was
"committed to careful management."
"We take special care to ensure that each advisor we bring
to our platform shares these same values ... and fits well with
our client-focused culture," she said.
Based in Indianapolis, Buck spent more than 30 years at
Merrill Lynch, and was named Indiana's number one financial
adviser by Barron's in 2013.
It is rare for brokers who manage over a billion dollars to
be fired. The most recent termination of a team was Stephen
Brown and James Goetz who managed $2.5 billion in assets for
Merrill Lynch and were fired in September.
Buck's story got wide attention from the media as well as
other financial services firms who were interested in him
because of the large amount of assets he previously managed.
Before moving to RBC, Buck also talked to Wells Fargo
Advisors Financial Network, HighTower Partners and
Stifel Financial Corp, among others, said sources familiar with
the discussions.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Ted Botha)