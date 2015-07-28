NEW YORK, July 28 For the third time in a week,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired a big
money-making broker away from a competitor.
David Munoz, 41, joined Merrill Lynch on July 16 from UBS
Wealth Management Americas where he generated $2
million in fees and commissions for the firm over the last year.
Munoz, based at Merrill's office in White Plains, New York,
began his career in 1996 as a client service associate at
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. He rose up through the ranks to
become a financial adviser there in 2000, before switching firms
to Morgan Stanley and then UBS.
Over the last week, the bank hired two groups of brokers to
join Merrill Lynch's Private Banking and Investment Group,
called Pbig, which caters to super wealthy clients.
Peter Kong and John Shaw joined Pbig in San Francisco from
Barclays Wealth Management, where the two generated
about $6 million in revenue over the last year.
Will Leven, along with three other wealth managers, joined
Pbig in Houston from UBS, the bank said last week. At UBS, Leven
and his team managed $1.3 billion in assets.
In the three months ending June 30, Merrill Lynch said its
overall adviser headcount of 14,370 brokers had increased by a
net of 187, making it one of the three biggest U.S. brokerages
by sales force.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)