NEW YORK, March 23 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has hired a southern California regional manager, Mark Kremers, from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley, BofA said Monday.

Kremers took over as Merrill Lynch's director for the Desert Inland Empire Complex, overseeing roughly 75 brokers at four branches near Palm Springs, California.

He made the move in January, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, after spending 20 years working for Morgan Stanley. Kremers was most recently an executive director for Morgan Stanley based in La Jolla, California, responsible for wealth management operations in the San Diego area.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Richard Chang)