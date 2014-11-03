NEW YORK Nov 3 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit lost two teams of veteran advisers in late September and October, even as the firm announced it was hiring.

Bank of America said it hired 155 financial advisers in the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, bringing its "Thundering Herd," as the firm's adviser force is called, to 14,000.

Miami-based brokers Eugene Montoya, Francisco de la Camara, Mario Baro and Kevin Montoya, nearly all of whom had spent several decades at Merrill, left for Wells Fargo Advisors on Sept. 30, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed.

Also, broker Raymond L. George left Merrill Lynch for Morgan Stanley, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said. His departure came shortly after the Miami group left. George, who had been with Merrill for about 23 years, joined Morgan Stanley's office in Garden City, New York, according to records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

A Merrill spokeswoman confirmed that both the Miami group and George left the firm. However, neither she nor the Morgan Stanley spokeswoman commented on George's production at Merrill.

Eugene Montoya, de la Camara and Baro collectively managed at least $390 million in assets at Merrill, the Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed. She could not provide information on Kevin Montoya's assets under management.

The Miami group, which serves international high net worth clients primarily from Latin America, joined Wells Fargo as the St. Louis-based firm works to expand its relationships with international clients, a source at the Miami Wells Fargo office said.

Bank of America has been de-emphasizing global wealth management in recent years, selling its International Wealth Management business outside the United States to Julius Baer Group in 2013. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)