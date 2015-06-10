June 10 Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed JPMorgan banker Jeffrey Hamilton to lead its energy investment banking operations in Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal BofA Merrill Lynch memo.

Hamilton, a former professional hockey player, will focus on developing relationships with Canadian companies to boost Merrill Lynch's market share of the Canadian oil and gas sector, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1KVuFUZ)

Hamilton, who will also work to develop cross-border opportunities in Canada's oil patch, starts in September and will be based in Calgary, the Journal said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)