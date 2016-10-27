German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
(Corrects throughout to say appointment was made by Bank of America instead of Bank of America Merrill Lynch)
Oct 27 Bank of America on Thursday named Karin Kimbrough as head of investment strategy for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
Kimbrough will report to Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer of the bank's Global Wealth & Investment Management division, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.