NEW YORK Feb 11 Following the high-profile move
of a top team of Bank of America Merrill Lynch brokers
to rival Morgan Stanley last month, Merrill Lynch bounced
back on Wednesday with the announcement it hired a nine-broker
team away from Morgan Stanley that managed more than $1 billion
in assets.
Bruce Munster, 39, and his partners John Paffendorf, David
Freeman, plus six others joined Merrill Lynch on Feb. 6 from
Morgan Stanley where they managed $1.2 billion in assets and
produced $5.8 million in revenues last year.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the departures, but
declined to comment further.
Munster's team joined Merrill Lynch's ultra-wealthy Private
Banking and Investment Group in Century City, California.
Munster's clients at Morgan Stanley included about 60
entrepreneurs, inventors, mergers and acquisitions professionals
and wealth families.
Munster, who started his career 16 years ago at UBS AG
, said in a statement that he joined Merrill Lynch
because of the far-reaching capacity of Bank of America, calling
the private banking and investment group all-stars.
"Bank of America can be a party to any sized deal, whether a
client needs corporate finance, investment banking or M&A
counsel."
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, as two of the four largest
securities brokerages in the United States, frequently poach top
adviser teams from each other.
In early January, Morgan Stanley said it hired a team of
eight brokers known as the Stephans Van Liew and Oiler Group
away from Merrill Lynch, where they had managed $6.5 billion in
assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Tom Brown)