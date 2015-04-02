NEW YORK, April 2 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it hired a broker away from
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Broker Jon Stevens and his father, investment associate Phil
Stevens, joined Merrill Lynch on March 13 from Janney, where the
two managed $100 million in client assets and produced roughly
$646,000 in fees and commissions last year, according to a Bank
of America spokeswoman.
A spokeswoman for Janney did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. The Stevens and their complex director,
Christopher Reber, were not immediately available for comment.
Before Janney, Jon Stevens worked at Citigroup Global
Markets and the Baltimore-based Legg Mason Wood Walker over his
12-year career, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory
Association's (FINRA) BrokerCheck.
A 48-year industry veteran, Phil Stevens got his start with
Reynolds Securities, Inc., and spent nearly 20 years at Legg
Mason before also joining Citigroup.
Merrill Lynch, which was acquired by Bank of America in
2009, is among the largest securities brokerages in the world
with more than 14,000 financial advisers.
