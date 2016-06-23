June 23 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit has agreed to a $10 million penalty to settle charges
that it was responsible for misleading statements in offering
materials provided to investors for a risky type of note, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
But the offering materials did not adequately disclose a
quarterly 1.5 percent cost within a volatility index linked to
the note, for which investors would be responsible, the SEC
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)