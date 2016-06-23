June 23 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has agreed to a $10 million penalty to settle charges that it was responsible for misleading statements in offering materials provided to investors for a risky type of note, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

But the offering materials did not adequately disclose a quarterly 1.5 percent cost within a volatility index linked to the note, for which investors would be responsible, the SEC said.

