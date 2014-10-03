NEW YORK Oct 3 Bank of America Corps's
Merrill Lynch cancelled what had been a traditional national
leadership meeting last week and will instead hold smaller,
regional gatherings.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman said the decision to scrap the
conference was based on new approaches to training, not cutting
costs. For many years, the gathering brought together several
hundred branch and complex managers every January, according to
sources familiar with it. Last year, it was held in Orlando.
"We are moving to smaller, less formal training and
integration meetings where our leadership teams can interact
easier, build deeper relationships and more fully focus on
implementing our goals based strategy," a Merrill Lynch
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Bank of America's Global Wealth and Investment Management
division, where Merrill Lynch resides, reported record high
revenues and profit margins in second quarter earnings released
in July. Bank of America releases its third
quarter earnings on Oct. 15.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts.; Additional reporting by Jed
Horowitz. Editing by Andre Grenon)