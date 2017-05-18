May 18 The head of Bank of America Corp,
the United State's fourth-biggest mortgage lender, said on
Thursday banks would be able to supply a bigger share of funding
for home purchases if the standard down payment for buyers was
cut to 10 percent from 20 percent.
The vast majority of mortgages are underwritten to strict
standards set by the U.S. government or quasi-government
entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. While
down payment requirements can vary, they offer fairly little
latitude to lenders that do not want to take all the risk
themselves. As a result, many prospective homebuyers who cannot
come up with a 20 percent down payment are unable to get a loan.
"Our goal - going back to regulatory reform - is should you
move the down payment requirement from 20 percent to 10? It
wouldn't introduce that much risk but would actually help a lot
of mortgages get done," Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan
told CNBC in an interview Thursday.
Bank of America was the top U.S. mortgage lender ahead of
the 2008 mortgage crisis, causing it to face greater losses,
both from defaults and litigation, than any other bank. Under
Moynihan, who took the helm at the start of 2010, the bank has
tightened lending standards and executives regularly use the
motto "responsible growth" in public speeches.
Bank of America has ceded market share partly because,
unlike peers Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase & Co
, it does not acquire mortgages from other lenders.
