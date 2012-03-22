LONDON, March 22 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 's president of Europe and Canada Jonathan Moulds is set to retire at the end of the second quarter to focus on philanthropic projects, according to an internal memo see by Reuters.

Christian Meissner, who is head of global corporate and investment banking, will also take on the job of European president on an interim basis, pending regulatory approval, the memo said.

Moulds will also be interim president for emerging markets, excluding Asia. Andrea Orcel, a top BAML dealmaker whose responsibilities also included emerging markets, is leaving to join UBS.