BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1
* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit
Sept 15 Bank of America Corp has hired Morgan Stanley's Chairman of China investment banking, Alex To, in a similar role, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Alex To, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2006, focused on clients in the consumer and retail industries in China, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1qE5jEH)
BofA and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Says AmeriGas Propane Inc declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: