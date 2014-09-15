Sept 15 Bank of America Corp has hired Morgan Stanley's Chairman of China investment banking, Alex To, in a similar role, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Alex To, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2006, focused on clients in the consumer and retail industries in China, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1qE5jEH)

BofA and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)