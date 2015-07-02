UPDATE 1-Newell's profit beats, helped by Graco strollers, Sharpie pens
May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and baby products.
July 2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it made three appointments to its global equities prime brokerage division this week.
The bank appointed Bill Murphy, who joins from Massey Quick & Co, Sally Carlson from Telligent Capital Management Ltd and Jonathan Brenner from Ehrenkranz Partners LP to its global equities team, spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.
All three will report to Omeed Malik, head of U.S. prime brokerage distribution, and Brooke Jones, the co-head of Americas capital strategy, Kaus told Reuters in an email on Thursday.
The appointments were first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and baby products.
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: