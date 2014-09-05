Sept 5 Bank of America Corp said David Darnell will no longer serve as the company's co-chief operating officer, but will continue to oversee the bank's global wealth and investment management business.

Darnell shared the role with Thomas Montag and following Darnell's move, Montag will be the sole COO of the bank.

Darnell had been the company's co-COO since September 2011, Bank of America said in a filing. (1.usa.gov/YhXfhm) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)