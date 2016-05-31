FRANKFURT May 31 Bank of America has
named Marc-Olivier Regulla co-head investment banking for
Germany, Austria and Switzerland, alongside Christof Bechtel,
the lender said in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday.
Regulla, a former Goldman Sachs banker, joined Bank of
America in 2011 and has since led the bank's chemicals and steel
investment banking advisory business in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa.
Regulla will take on his new role immediately and complete
Bank of America's new Germany set up, which has included hiring
equity capital markets Germany head Georg Hansel from Deutsche
Bank, who will start his job in July.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Tina Bellon)