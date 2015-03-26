March 26 Bank of America Corp's John Addis, a senior Merrill Lynch executive in the firm's equities division, left the company as jobs were cut, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Addis, 45, was head of Delta One Americas trading in his last role. Previously, he was based in London as head of global markets financing and futures in Europe, and managed businesses including prime brokerage, securities lending and structured products. (bloom.bg/1NeTZXQ)

Todd C. Bertsch, a director responsible for sales and sales trading for smaller accounts, is also leaving the company, the report said. Bertsch joined Bank of America five years ago from Lighthouse Financial Group.

The departures of Addis and Bertsch follow that of Henry Mulholland, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of equities for the Americas, in March. (reut.rs/1FXQp1O)

Bank of America was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)