Sept 18 Bank of America Corp named Deutsche Bank AG senior executive John Utendahl as executive vice chairman of its global corporate and investment banking, Bloomberg reported.

Utendahl, who served as vice chairman of investment banking at Deutsche Bank for more than five years, will join Bank of America in October in New York, the report said. (bloom.bg/1KVICqp) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)