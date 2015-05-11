BRIEF-Balchem reports Q1 EPS $0.48
* Balchem corporation reports record first quarter net earnings of $15.5 million and first quarter adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million
May 11 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit appointed Kirstin Hill as head of its new retirement investment & income team.
She was most recently with Merrill Lynch Global Wealth and Retirement Services, where she was head of product development and origination.
The new team will focus on the creation of personal retirement products and accelerate the development of client programs such as Merrill Lynch Clear. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
May 9 Botox-maker Allergan Plc reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as sales of its newer medicines helped offset declines in its older drugs.