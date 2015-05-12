(In May 11 story, corrects name of group at which Hill most recently worked to Merrill Lynch's Global Wealth and Retirement Services markets group instead of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth and Retirement Services, paragraph 2 )

May 11 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit appointed Kirstin Hill as head of its new retirement investment & income team.

She was most recently with Merrill Lynch's Global Wealth and Retirement Services markets group, where she was head of product development and origination.

The new team will focus on the creation of personal retirement products and accelerate the development of client programs such as Merrill Lynch Clear. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)