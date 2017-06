May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.

Margeson who will be based in Boston, will report to Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions, the company said.

Previously, Margeson served as head of marketing and creative services for retirement solutions at Voya Financial. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)